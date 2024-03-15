Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,143. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.18 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.13 and a 200-day moving average of $408.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

