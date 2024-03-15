U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 508,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,337. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

