U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Head to Head Analysis

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.58 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.77

Black Dragon Resource Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Dragon Resource Companies and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%.

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65%

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

