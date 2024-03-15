U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Richard Binstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 130.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

