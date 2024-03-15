UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.89

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 2207551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

