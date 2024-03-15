Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $574,644.37 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

