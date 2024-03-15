UMA (UMA) Price Tops $4.28 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $336.83 million and approximately $33.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00006285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,401,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,678,486 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

