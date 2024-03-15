UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $29.57 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $29.57 or 0.00043651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 30.82674658 USD and is down -13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $9,922,841.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

