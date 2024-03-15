Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $13.01 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.79 billion and approximately $375.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00018694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00129393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

