United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

