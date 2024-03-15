United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.54. 2,224,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,685. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

