Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of UROY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,015. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $294.86 million, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 413,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Articles

