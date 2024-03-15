Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

UBAAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Urbana has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

