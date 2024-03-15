Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
UBAAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Urbana has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $3.66.
About Urbana
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.