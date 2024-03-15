Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 14th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 147,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,239. Urgent.ly has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULY

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.