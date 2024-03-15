US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 199,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
US Nuclear Company Profile
