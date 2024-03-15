US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTWY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.58. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

