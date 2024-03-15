VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 585,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 775,627 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

