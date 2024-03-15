Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

