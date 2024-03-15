Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 104 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $885.53. 30,308,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,078,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

