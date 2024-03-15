VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Holdings Increased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 475.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.07% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. VanEck Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

VanEck Israel ETF Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

