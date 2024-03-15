Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 594,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,850. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

