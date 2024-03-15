Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

