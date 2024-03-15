Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.31. 219,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,976. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

