Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 256,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,694. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

