Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $242.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.