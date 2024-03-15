Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.13. 96,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $234.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

