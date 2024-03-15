Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,601. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

