Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.49. 29,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,804. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $235.99.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

