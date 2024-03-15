Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 474.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.50. 3,364,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.99 and a one year high of $476.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day moving average of $425.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

