Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

