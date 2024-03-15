Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

