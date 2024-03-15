Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

