Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

