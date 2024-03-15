Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 487,951 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

