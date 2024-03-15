Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.57 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.