Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
About Vanquis Banking Group
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
