Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

About Vanquis Banking Group

LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.90 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 51.60 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.68 million, a PE ratio of 336.88 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.