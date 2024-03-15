Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 19834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.45.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

