Velas Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.52 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00075137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,567,988,985 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

