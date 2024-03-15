Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.