Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

Verallia Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $38.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.