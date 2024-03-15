Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
Verallia Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $38.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $38.27.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
