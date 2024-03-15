Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.10.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.98.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

