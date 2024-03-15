Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,531 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Nicholas Daffan sold 25 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.48, for a total transaction of $5,887.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.99. The stock had a trading volume of 388,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

