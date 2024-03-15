Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 7,467,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

