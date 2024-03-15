VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

