Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Director Christopher Charles Woodward Acquires 20,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Charles Woodward acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,070.00.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.