Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,361,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period.

Shares of VRDN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

