Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 912,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Visteon Stock Up 0.2 %
Visteon stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
