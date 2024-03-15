Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 912,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Visteon stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

