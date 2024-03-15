Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.96. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 5,820,333 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

