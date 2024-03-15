Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Volume of $34.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00012377 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $243.16 million and approximately $34.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.4342602 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $40,362,847.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

