Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Shares of WJXFF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. Wajax has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
About Wajax
