Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 14,805,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

